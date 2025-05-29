Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Provide Relief for Poonch Victims Affected by Pakistan Shelling

Rahul Gandhi leader of opposition and congress MP on Thursday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi demanding to avail relief package from Indian govt to the victims of Poonch and other areas affected by Pakistan Shelling. In his letter he mentioned that he himself recently visited Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, the area where 14 people including 4 children tragically killed and dozens injured in Pakistani shelling. This sudden attack has caused a huge destruction in our areas. Hundreds of houses, shops, schools and religious places have been badly damaged.

Rahul Gandhi also wrote in the letter that many victims said that their years of hard work were wasted in one stroke. People of Poonch and other areas near the border have been living in peace and brotherhood for decades. Today when they are going through this deep crisis it is our duty to understand their pain and provide all possible help to rebuild their lives. He further said that I urge the Government of India to prepare a concrete and generous relief and rehabilitation package for Poonch and all other areas affected by Pakistan's shelling.

Rahul Gandhi's Poonch Visit

Rahul Gandhi visited Poonch and met families affected by cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops earlier this month. During an emotional interaction, LoP Rahul Gandhi offered his condolences and reassured the families that they would receive support. Gandhi also visited a local school, where he spoke to students, encouraging them to remain strong and focus on their futures. During a visit to the Christian Missionary School, LoP Rahul Gandhi told students affected by recent shelling that normalcy would return and encouraged them to focus on studying, playing, and building friendships. He also expressed his condolences for the two students killed in the shelling.Gandhi informed reporters that residents of Poonch urged him to bring their concerns to the national level, emphasizing the significant losses the region has suffered. This marks his second visit to J&K since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Arriving in Poonch on Saturday morning, Gandhi conducted a door-to-door assessment of the damage from the May 8-10 shelling, interacting with residents. He met with the parents of Zoya and Zain, 12-year-old twins who perished in the shelling. Gandhi stated the visit was to "stand by the victims of Pakistani aggression" and highlight the human cost of the conflict.J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra noted that Gandhi was the first national leader to visit the affected population and that Gandhi visited shell-hit structures, including a gurdwara, temple, madrassa, and the Christian Missionary School. Gandhi's previous visit to Srinagar on April 25 involved meeting those injured in the Pahalgam attack and engaging with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and other stakeholders.