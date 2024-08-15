Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Visit Violence-Hit Manipur (See Post)

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and address the ongoing violence during a meeting with Manipuri residents in Delhi on Thursday. Gandhi met with the group, which included representatives from all major ethnic communities in Manipur, for over two hours after attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Today, I met with a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since the onset of the conflict in their region. They spoke of the pain of being separated from loved ones and the physical and mental toll the conflict has taken on their… pic.twitter.com/VuO1azgqaz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2024

"Today, I met with a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since the onset of the conflict in their region. They spoke of the pain of being separated from loved ones and the physical and mental toll the conflict has taken on their communities," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

"Out of concern for their safety, they requested that their faces not be shown, fearing retribution. This is the harsh reality our brothers and sisters in Manipur endure--a state of constant fear," he added.

"As we celebrate Independence Day, let us reflect on the plight of Manipur, where true freedom remains elusive. I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and impress upon both Central and State governments to work towards a peaceful resolution at the earliest," he said.

Gandhi has previously criticized Modi for not visiting Manipur since the violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023. The violence has resulted in more than 200 deaths and widespread displacement since. Gandhi's recent visit was his third to the region since the outbreak of violence.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi participated in the flag hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters after attending the Independence Day event at the Red Fort.