'Rahul Gandhi visits Rajasthan during polls, makes promises and then disappears'

Jaipur, April 12 Rajasthan unit BJP president CP Joshi on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Rajasthan during elections, makes big promises, and then goes 'missing' for the next five years.

Joshi said this while referring to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Anupgarh and Phalodi during a programme on Thursday.

The former Congress president speaking at the rallies made several promises, saying if his party to power, key issues including that of jobs to youth with special emphasis on women's employment, would be taken care of.

Reacting to the Wayanad MP's promises, CP Joshi said that "no one falls in Congress' trap these days".

"In fact, the party was shown the mirror in Assembly elections. In Lok Sabha polls, we will again win all 25 seats in Rajasthan," he added.

Joshi, further criticising the Congress, said: "The Congress is being seen as a party which talks big during elections. They repeat the same old slogans and people have understood their intention.

"As election season is back, Rahul Gandhi is back too with his false promises in the state," he added.

"Rahul Gandhi, who spoke of giving 30 lakh jobs to youths, should tell why he could not fulfil the promise of giving unemployment allowance to youth for five years in Rajasthan. Why the future of the youth was compromised with in paper leak cases?" the BJP leader questioned.

"The Congress is well-versed in giving slogans to the country, but it did nothing for nation building," he added.

Joshi further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government brought 25 crore people out of poverty line.

"However, the Congress is still working on the slogan of Garibi Hatao. They insulted Sanatan Dharma, opposed Ram Mandir, and promoted nepotism, corruption and so on," he added.

