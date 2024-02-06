Rahul Gandhi Vows To Remove 50% Cap on Reservation if I.N.D.I.A Bloc Wins Lok Sabha Polls

In a major poll promise ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vowed to conduct a nationwide caste census and eliminate the 50% cap on reservations if the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre. Gandhi also accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the JMM-Congress-RJD government in Jharkhand due to its tribal chief minister.

Addressing a rally at the Shaheed Maidan, Gandhi congratulated all alliance MLAs and championed the resilience of the Jharkhand government against alleged BJP-RSS conspiracies. He emphasized the plight of Dalits, tribals, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), portraying them as marginalized in various sectors.

This is the biggest question before India. Our first step would be to get a caste census in the country, the former Congress chief said.

Noting that more than 50 per cent reservation cannot be given under existing provisions, Gandhi promised that an Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance government will throw out the 50 per cent cap on reservation.

There will be no reduction in reservation of Dalits and Adivasis. I am giving you a guarantee that the backward sections of society will get their rights. This is the biggest issue - social and economic injustice, Gandhi said.

Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of inconsistency regarding caste issues. When the demand for a caste census arose, Modi ji dismissed it, claiming only two castes exist — the rich and the poor, Gandhi asserted, highlighting what he perceived as political opportunism.

Following the successful trust vote in the Jharkhand assembly, Gandhi lambasted the BJP for its alleged attempts to dislodge the Champai Soren-led government, citing resistance to a tribal chief minister.

Key Points: