‘Rahul Gandhi Will Lose Raebareli by Huge Margin’: Amit Shah Mocks Congress Leader for Contesting From Two LS Seats

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for his decision to contest from both the Wayanad and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats. Shah asserted that Congress leader will lose from Raebareli by a huge margin.

Speaking at a gathering in Bodeli town within the tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district, Shah accused the opposition INDIA bloc of diverting quotas designated for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes to Muslims in certain states.

"The Congress is fighting elections under their leader Rahul Gandhi. When he lost elections from Amethi, he went to Wayanad. As he has realised that he will lose from Wayanad this time, he is also contesting from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi," Shah said.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi contested from both the Amethi and Wayanad constituencies. Although he emerged victorious in Wayanad, he faced defeat in Amethi, losing the seat to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

"Rahul Baba, take my advice. The problem is with you, not with the seats. You will lose from Raebareli also, by a huge margin. Even if you run away, people will find you," the senior BJP leader said. He said "Rahul Baba and company" were spreading a lie that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will abolish reservations if he wins another term.

The Union minister asserted that the INDIA bloc was responsible for diverting quotas intended for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes to Muslims in certain states. Polling for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is scheduled for May 7th as part of the third phase of the general elections.