Rahul Gandhi will make world record for losing elections: Former MP Minister

Bhopal, Nov 10 Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Monday took a jibe at the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he will make a world record for the “highest number” of failures in electoral battles, and will “destroy” the party.

Mishra, who was the State Home Minister in the previous BJP government, claimed that Congress have lost around 70 elections under LoP Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

“Congress leaders and workers have lost faith in Rahul Gandhi. Congress has lost 70 elections since Rahul Gandhi joined active politics in 2004. It seems he is going to make the world record of 100 defeats in the next few years,” Mishra said.

Mishra made these remarks responding to LoP Rahul Gandhi’s vote theft allegations and opposing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in many states and UTs, including in Madhya Pradesh.

“After back-to-back defeats, especially three consecutive Lok Sabha elections (2014, 2019 and 2024), other Congress leaders and workers have raised doubts on his leadership. He can't tell the truth why Congress lost so many elections under his leadership,” said the BJP leader.

Responding to LoP Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Madhya Pradesh's Pachmadhi, Narottam Mishra said that the Congress leader was on a “holiday” tour in the hill station (Pachmadhi) and Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR).

He reiterated that the BJP’s claim that LoP Rahul Gandhi has realised the Bihar election’s result, which is why he has come to Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, LoP Rahul Gandhi has visited Madhya Pradesh's Pachmadhi, where he interacted with senior state Congress leaders, and he also addressed a training session of district presidents on November 8 and 9. He also held closed-door meetings with some senior leaders from Madhya Pradesh.

Before leaving Madhya Pradesh on November 9, LoP Rahul Gandhi, during a brief interaction with the media has said that he has a lot more data on vote theft and he will expose the alleged manipulation of elections in the country at different times.

LoP Rahul Gandhi, who visited Satpura Tigers Reserve (STR) on Sunday, has also stated that the "SIR exercise is nothing but an attempt to cover up the vote theft by the ruling BJP."

--IANS

pd/dan

