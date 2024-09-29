Rahul Gandhi Writes to Jaishankar for Tamil Fishermen’s Release After Sri Lankan Arrest

The Sri Lankan Navy has frequently targeted Tamil fishermen, leading to many arrests. In reaction to this, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asking for the release of the detained fishermen and their confiscated boats. In his letter, Gandhi requested that Jaishankar communicate with the Sri Lankan authorities about securing the fishermen's release. He highlighted that on September 21, 2024, 37 Tamil fishermen were arrested along with their boats. This information was shared with Gandhi by Congress MP R. Sudha from Myladuthurai.

The arrested fishermen were operating near the coast and were trying to help a distressed Sri Lankan boat when they were caught for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary. Gandhi pointed out that the seized boats were bought using collective funds from the fishermen. He denounced the ongoing arrests, confiscation of assets, and hefty fines imposed on small-scale Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, urging Jaishankar to take action on this issue and ensure the prompt release of the fishermen and their boats.

Previously, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also met with Jaishankar to discuss the alarming rise in the number of arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities in recent weeks. He called for effective measures to protect the traditional rights of the fishermen in the state.