Rahul Gandhi's attacks on ECI a 'betrayal' of constitutional values, TN BJP

Chennai, Aug 14 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of a sustained 11-year campaign to undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Prasad alleged that Rahul Gandhi's recent "vote theft" remarks were an attempt to equate the ECI - an independent constitutional body - with the Congress party's "corrupt and self-serving" governance legacy.

The senior BJP leader asserted that, unlike Congress administrations led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh or current party president Mallikarjun Kharge, the ECI functioned with complete autonomy under the framework established by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

He described the Commission as a "globally respected institution" that conducts free and fair elections, and said Rahul Gandhi's comments were an affront to India's democratic ethos.

"These remarks betray the spirit of our Constitution and damage public trust in democratic institutions," Prasad said.

According to the BJP spokesperson, Rahul Gandhi's political strategy since 2014 has been marked by "baseless allegations" against PM Modi, which have repeatedly been disproven by electoral results, judicial scrutiny, and public support.

Citing episodes from demonetisation to the Rafale deal, farm law protests, the China border issue, and the GST rollout, Prasad claimed that Rahul's campaigns collapsed in the face of facts and voter rejection. He also accused Rahul of fuelling caste, communal, and separatist divisions, rather than working for development and national unity.

On demonetisation, Prasad noted that Rahul Gandhi's prediction of economic collapse proved wrong as digital payments flourished, even among street vendors.

He recalled how the 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan in the Rafale case backfired, resulting in Rahul's defeat in Amethi in 2019 and a subsequent court apology.

On the farmers' protests, Prasad said PM Modi's repeal of the farm laws brought no electoral gains for Congress, while the BJP retained voter confidence in key states.

Prasad also dismissed Rahul Gandhi's accusations over the Citizenship Amendment Act, claiming it was a humanitarian measure aligned with India’s secular values.

He cited Rahul’s criticism of industrialists Adani and Ambani as politically counterproductive, pointing to investments by these companies in Congress-ruled states.

Similarly, he said Rahul Gandhi's concerns over the China border were contradicted by allies and lacked evidence.

Referring to recent ECI rebuttals of "vote theft" claims in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Prasad said Congress had failed to provide proof, with even a state minister resigning. He urged Rahul to instead demand probes into alleged voter fraud in Rae Bareli, Wayanad, and Kolathur -charges raised by BJP MP Anurag Thakur.

Prasad concluded that unless Rahul Gandhi adopts a "constructive, patriotic, and development-oriented" political approach, Congress risks further electoral irrelevance as India advances toward becoming a global superpower by 2047 under PM Modi's leadership.

