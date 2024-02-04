Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Enters Third Day in Jharkhand, Resumes from Dhanbad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed its journey from Dhanbad on Sunday, marking the third day of the yatra in Jharkhand. Following a night halt in Tundi block on Saturday, the yatra recommenced at Govindpur in Dhanbad city. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, accompanying Rahul Gandhi, highlighted the significance of Bokaro as a steel city, emphasizing that it was among the monuments of India's economic development, built during the tenure of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Jairam Ramesh expressed, "These are the monuments built by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. When people say what we did in 70 years… Bhilai, Rourkela, Durgapur, Bhakra Nangal, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Barauni, Sindri – these are all monuments to India’s economic development."

The yatra, starting from Govindpur, was planned to pass through Saraidhela, IIT-ISM gate, Randhir Verma Chowk, Shramik Chowk near the railway station, and reach Bank More, where Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address a public rally. Subsequently, the yatra was set to proceed towards Bokaro Steel City. After a launch break in Bokaro, the yatra would recommence from Jena More around 2 pm.

Rahul Gandhi's night halt was scheduled in Ramgarh district on Sunday. The yatra, covering 804 km across 13 districts in the state, would span eight days in two phases. In total, the journey would extend 6,713 km over 67 days, traversing 110 districts in 15 states before concluding in Mumbai on March 20. The yatra aims to connect with people, addressing their concerns and fostering a deeper understanding of their needs.