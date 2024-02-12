Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Shortens in Uttar Pradesh Due to State Board Exams

On Monday, party members announced that Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has opted to shorten the duration of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, taking into consideration the state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12.

Setting an example of sensitivity, Rahul Gandhi ji has given public interest a priority on many occasions. Keeping in mind the UP Board examinations starting from February 22, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh from February 16 to February 21, state Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said in a statement issued here.

The spokesperson noted that initially, the yatra was planned to continue in Uttar Pradesh until February 26. Previously, Rahul Gandhi had cancelled his rallies in Bengal due to concerns for public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Awasthi further elaborated on the schedule of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, stating it would commence its journey through Varanasi on February 16 and proceed to Amethi by February 19, passing through Bhadohi, Prayagraj, and Pratapgarh along the way.

He mentioned that on February 19, Gandhi is scheduled to speak at a public gathering in Gauriganj within the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. Subsequently, the yatra will move on to Rae Bareli the following day, before advancing to Lucknow. It is anticipated that participants of the march, including Gandhi, will likely pause for the night in Lucknow.