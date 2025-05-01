Rahul Gandhi’s demand prompted caste census move, says K'taka Cong; pledges full cooperation

Bengaluru, May 1 The Congress government in Karnataka has claimed that the Centre's decision to conduct a caste census is a response to persistent demands made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The ruling party also pledged full cooperation to the initiative.

Speaking to the media near his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar said the Centre’s move followed Rahul Gandhi’s consistent advocacy for a caste census.

“Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of the Opposition, has repeatedly asserted that it is the responsibility of the Union Government to carry out a caste census. The Centre has now yielded to his demand and taken a step in that direction,” Shivakumar said.

Responding to questions on the Centre’s decision, he added, “Rahul Gandhi has also insisted that the caste census be completed within a fixed timeline. If justice is to be ensured for all communities, the distribution of facilities and benefits must be based on accurate population data. This has been a long-standing ideological position of the Congress party. Our Chief Minister shares this view, and the Karnataka government will extend full cooperation.”

The Karnataka government also urged the Centre to include a comprehensive social, economic, and educational survey alongside the caste census.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a statement released on Wednesday following the Union Cabinet's decision, said, “Our government wholeheartedly welcomes the Centre’s move to conduct a caste census along with the population census. At the same time, I urge the Central government to also conduct a social, economic, and educational survey along with it.”

“In Karnataka, we not only undertook a caste census but also assessed the social, economic, and educational status of communities. Based on this data, we have sought to revise the existing reservation policy and enhance its scope. I hope the Centre will take similar steps to complete this process,” he added.

