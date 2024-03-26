Rahul Gandhi’s Future Is Dark, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the future of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's future is 'dark, predicting that by 2026, the grand old party will cease to have a presence in the state.

Voting for the Congress party means voting for Rahul Gandhi; voting for BJP means voting for Narendra Modi. Those who love Narendra Modi and believe that India will become Viswaguru will vote for the BJP in this election. Those who believe in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, also know that their future is dark. Even Rahul Gandhi's future is also dark and his followers' future is darker, CM Sarma said.

Additionally, the Assam Chief Minister emphasized that numerous commendable leaders will align with the BJP leading up to the Lok Sabha election, with this trend expected to persist even after the said election. He further asserted that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah is slated to join the BJP in the initial months of 2025.

I have made ready two seats for him (Bhupen Kumar Borah). All Trinamool members of Congress will join us. If I dial the candidate (Congress) for Sonitpur, he will join BJP. But I don't want this. As of now, the Assam Congress is in our hands.