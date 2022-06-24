Rahul Gandhi's Kerala office attacked

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's local office in Kerala's Wayanad was stormed Friday in what party general secretary KC Venugopal called a 'pre-planned... unprovoked and ghastly attack'. The incident led to tension in Kalpetta, where the office is located, with Congress workers launching a protest of their own.Visuals shared by VD Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, showed a large mob of young men arguing with and shouting at each other inside a small glass-walled room. Suddenly a scuffle breaks out and a man in a red shirt can be seen thrashing another. "There were around 80-100 activists. As of now, eight are under custody. More police have been deployed," officials told PTI.The student organisation protested alleging Rahul Gandhi had failed to intervene in the issue of creating buffer zones around forests in hilly areas."Ghastly attack by SFI (Students' Federation of India) goons at Rahul Gandhi's MP office at Wayanad. It is lawlessness and goondaism. CPM has turned into an organised mafia. Strongly Condemning the attack," Satheesan said in his post.

