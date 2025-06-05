Rahul Gandhi's 'surrender' barb becomes talking point in Pakistan, gets called out for crossing line

New Delhi, June 5 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remarks on the Modi government making a surrender while the Operation Sindoor was still on, at the behest of US President Donald Trump, have stirred a political storm.

His remarks sparked a massive political outcry, with the BJP launching a blistering attack on the Congress party. Many BJP spokespersons accused the LoP of speaking the language of Pakistan and said that he was increasingly becoming the poster boy of Pakistani propaganda.

The uproar over Rahul’s surrender barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed an alarming proportion on Thursday, as it has become a talking point in Pakistani media, with Pakistani lawmakers and ministers using his remarks and statements to fuel their anti-India propaganda.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja, in a viral video, could be heard speaking about Rahul’s brazen jibe at the Indian government, saying that he hasn’t seen such a brazen attack on any government.

“People of India are beginning to realise that their Prime Minister has surrendered,” claimed Pak’s defence minister, in an attempt to save his own face over humiliating takedown during Operation Sindoor.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also took note of the viral video and slammed the Congress MP for crossing the line, so much so that it seems to be going against the nation.

“There is also a limit to stupidity and opposition! There’s nobody in Congress Party to tell him that being in the Opposition Party does not mean, to oppose the nation?"

Notably, this is not a one-off incident. Pakistan’s narrative playbook has been getting enough ammunition from Rahul’s remarks.

In another viral video, Rahul’s another statement on ‘equating’ Hindutva with violence could be seen being played out in Pakistani media. Here also, the Pakistani Defence Minister is seen furthering his government's agenda at India's expense.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor