Rahul holds roundtable with Members of European Parliament in Brussels

New Delhi, Sep 7 Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a week-long visit to Europe, attended a roundtable meeting with the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels on Thursday .

A post in Congress' official X (formerly Twitter) handle said, "Rahul Gandhi at a roundtable with MEPs in the European Parliament, co-hosted by MEP Alviina Almetsa (Shadow Rapporteur on EU-India Relationship) and MEP Pierre Larrouturou (portfolios within Parliamentary budget, climate and employment generation)."

The Congress also shared pictures of the former party chief along with Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda participating in the roundtable.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Brussels on Thursday morning along with Pitroda.

According to Virendra Vashisth, Secretary, Indian Overseas Congress, Rahul Gandhi will be attending several programmes with businessmen and NRIs in Brussels before leaving for Paris, from where he will proceed to Oslo on September 10.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first trip outside India after his membership was reinstated by the Lok Sabha following the stay on his conviction in a 2019 defamation case by the Supreme Court on August 4.

Earlier this year, he had visited the US, where he had addressed the Indian diaspora, and attended a lecture programme at Stanford University.

In March this year, he had also visited the UK where he had attended several programmes.

His statements in the US and the UK drew sharp responses from the ruling BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor