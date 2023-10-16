Rahul in poll-bound Mizoram, participates in padyatra

Aizawl, Oct 16 Ahead of the November 7 Assembly elections in Mizoram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to campaign for the party, which governed the mountainous state for many years till 2018.

Immediately after his arrival, the Congress MP participated in a padyatra from the state capital's Chanmari area to the Raj Bhawan, following which he addressed a gathering.

Later in the day, he is slated to interact with students at the Lal Thanhawla auditorium.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi will first hold a meeting with the state party leaders at the Aijal Club and then address the media before going to Lunglei, where he will speak at an election rally.

During his two-day stay, the senior Congress leader might announce the names of the party candidates for the Assembly polls.

The Congress has recently formed the Mizoram Secular Alliance (MSA) with two local parties --- People’s Conference (PC) and Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP).

The state Congress President Lalsawta said that the MSA was formed to unitedly fight against the BJP.

While referring to the resolution adopted by the MSA, Lalsawta also urged other political parties to join the alliance for the survival of the Mizos and their religion.

"It is alleged that ever since the saffron party and its allies came to power at the Centre in 2014, there have been concerted efforts to demolish the minority communities, especially the tribals, and to usher in a Hindu kingdom by a series of legislations, to which the MSA does not want to remain a silent spectator," says the MSA resolution.

"India has become one of the top countries where Christians are not safe."

In the current Mizoram Assembly, the Congress has five members, while the PC and the ZNP do not have any representation.

In July, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had constituted a 12-member Mizoram state election committeeheaded by state party chief Lalsawta.

Former chief minister and long time state party president, Lal Thanhawla is also part of the panel.

The Congress was voted out of power in 2018 by the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Lalsawta had recently said the party would field candidates in all the 40 Assembly seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor