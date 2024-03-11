Rahul Kaswan Joins Congress a Day After Quitting BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls (Watch Video)

After being denied ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, two-term Churu MP from Rajasthan Rahul Kaswan on Monday (March 11) resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the post of MP. He joined Congress today in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Instead of Kaswan, the BJP has fielded Devendra Jhajharia, who has won gold twice and silver once in the Paralympics, from the seat.

The Churu MP announced his resignation on the social media platform X citing 'political reasons'. He expressed gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who gave him the opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years. "Ram Ram to all my Churu Lok Sabha family, My dear family members! In accordance with your sentiments, I am going to make a significant decision regarding my public life. Due to political reasons, today at this moment, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and from the position of Member of Parliament," he said. "I express my gratitude to the entire Bharatiya Janata Party, National President Shri J.P. Nadda Ji, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, and Shri Amit Shah Ji, who gave me the opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years.

#WATCH | BJP MP from Churu, Rajasthan, Rahul Kaswan joins Congress in Delhi, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.



Party's state incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra also present. pic.twitter.com/PNPubixH0b — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

Special thanks to my Churu Lok Sabha family, who always provided me with invaluable support, cooperation, and blessings," he added. Rahul Kaswan, the incumbent Lok Sabha MP from Churu, has secured victories in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the BJP banner. However, the BJP has decided not to field him this time and has instead nominated Para Olympian Devendra Jhajharia for the Churu constituency. This decision has left Rahul Kaswan disgruntled with the BJP. Rahul Kaswan's father Ram Singh has been a BJP MP and an MLA from Churu. His mother Kamla Kaswan has been a BJP MLA from Sadulpur. The BJP has announced its Lok Sabha election candidates for 15 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, featuring four Union ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.