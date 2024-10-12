Rahul, Kharge and Priyanka greet the nation on Vijayadashami

New Delhi, Oct 12 Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday greeted the nation and extended their wishes on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', the festival symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Rahul Gandhi took to X and wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the great festival of Vijayadashami, the victory of justice over injustice and truth over untruth. I hope this festival fills your life with joy."

Kharge, extending Dussehra greetings, said: "The festival is a symbol of India's unity in diversity and the spirit of shared togetherness."

"Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Dusshera, celebrated across various parts of the country. The festival reminds us of the timeless message of the triumph of good over evil, inspiring hope for a brighter future. May the spirit of amity, fraternity, harmony, and goodness prevail all around," he wrote on X.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also extended wishes on the occasion.

"Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the great festival of Vijayadashami, the victory of justice over injustice and truth over untruth. I wish happiness, peace, prosperity and harmony to all of you," she said.

Vijayadashami, celebrated after nine days of Navratri, marks the decimation of Mahishasura and his army by Maa Durga. It falls on the tenth day of the month of Ashwin, seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur across the country.

On this day, effigies of Ravan are burnt across the country to celebrate the victory of good over evil and the triumph of truth over falsehood. As per Hindu mythology, it was on this day that Lord Rama killed Ravan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor