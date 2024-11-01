Rahul, Priyanka condole Catholicos Mor Baselios Thomas' demise

New Delhi, Nov 1 Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi on Friday expressed grief over the passing of the supreme head of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, Mor Baselios Thomas, who breathed his last on Thursday evening.

“Saddened by the passing of His Eminence Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, Head of the Jacobite Syrian Church. A revered spiritual leader, his life was dedicated to the service and uplift of all. His wisdom and compassion inspired countless lives, leaving behind a legacy of faith and unity. My condolences to his family, friends, and followers,” LoP Rahul Gandhi wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

Congress candidate for the Wayanad bypoll, Priyanka Gandhi also expressed grief over the demise of the spiritual leader.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of His Eminence Catholicos Baselios Thomas l, Head of the Jacobite Syrian Church. His immovable faith was a source of light for all. He lived a life of service and his deep compassion for those in need touched countless lives. My heartfelt condolences to the Syrian Christian Community. May his soul rest in peace,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X on Friday.

Baselios Thomas was 95-years-old and was listed as the longest-serving supreme head of a church in Kerala. Known as C.M. Thomas, he was born at Puthencruz in 1929.

His childhood was mostly full of suffering on account of illness which affected his studies and his formal education ended when he was in Class 4.

However, his strong faith led him to serve God. He was ordained as a priest in 1958 and became the 43rd priest from the family of Cheruvallil.

However, his lack of formal education never came in the way as he mastered the Syriac language while he was studying for priesthood.

In 1974, Father Thomas was consecrated as the Metropolitan of the Angamali diocese, the largest Syrian Orthodox diocese.

Baselios Thomas was known for free and frank expression of his views and at times he took up cudgels with the government of Kerala.

During his tenure as the supreme head of his church, there were frequent verbal duels with the Syrian Orthodox Church and there were times when he took a positive stand towards the CPI(M)-led Left.

With age catching up, he decided to relinquish his post in 2019, but the Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II asked him to continue as Catholicos.

He was ailing for the last few weeks and breathed his last on Thursday evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor