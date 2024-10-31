Rahul, Priyanka, extend Diwali greetings to countrymen

New Delhi, Oct 31 Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, posted: "Heartiest congratulations to countrymen on Diwali."

His post in Hindi read, "I hope that the brightness of this festival removes darkness from your life and illuminates it with happiness and prosperity. "

In a post on X, Priyanka posted: "A festival of the victory of diyas over darkness; the victory of justice, truth and modesty over injustice, falsehood and arrogance; a festival of colours, lights and happiness. A time of cleanliness and worship; a great festival of bidding farewell to one season with love and welcoming the next - a very happy Deepawali to all the countrymen."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended "heartfelt" greetings of Deepawali to all the countrymen.

"I wish that the festival takes us from darkness to light, brings happiness in the lives of all of you; may everyone's life be prosperous and happy," he said in a post on X.

"There should be love, brotherhood, harmony and goodwill in the society, and we all should remain united and continue to fight against injustice, ignorance and discrimination so that the light of justice and truth can guide us," his post read.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also extended Diwali greetings, saying, "Wishing you a happy Diwali filled with love, joy and prosperity."

Diwali, the festival of lights, marks Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya with Maa Sita and Lord Lakshman after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the King of Lanka, Ravana.

During this time, people worship Gods and Goddesses like Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and seek material and spiritual growth.

