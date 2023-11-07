Rahul, Priyanka urge people in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram to vote for Congress

New Delhi, Nov 7 Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the people in Chhattisgarh to vote for the grand-old-party saying that it has delivered on the promises it made to the people of the state.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "When you exercise your franchise, remember that once again in Chhattisgarh, Congress has a trustworthy government."

Highlighting the party's guarantee for the former party chief said, "Congress's guarantee to Chhattisgarh: Loan waiver of farmers, buy 20 quintal per acre of paddy, Rs 10,000 per year to the landless, Rs 3,200 MSP for paddy, Rs 4,000 bonus per year for tendu patta farmers, 200 units of electricity free, Rs 500 subsidy on gas cylinder, on tendu leaves 6,000 per bag, free education from KG to PG, free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh housing for Rs 17.5 lakh families, Caste-based census.

"Whatever we say, we do it," he added.

Highlighting the party's guarantee, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh have trust on Congress guarantees. We have shown by doing it. We have made Chhattisgarh a development model. In Chhattisgarh once again Congress' 'Bharose ki sarkar'."

The party general secretary also appealed to the voters in Mizoram saying, "My dear sisters and brothers of Mizoram, a vote for Congress party is vote for peace and progress. Come out and vote in large numbers to protect your culture, identity and your way of life."

On Monday night, Rahul Gandhi also urged the voters in Mizoram and said, "To my brothers and sisters of Mizoram, when you go out to vote tomorrow, vote for Congress. We will protect your culture, language and traditions - That is my guarantee," he had said, attaching a video of his visit to Mizoram and a statement of CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Voting for 40-member Mizoram Assembly and 20 seats in Chhattisgarh began this morning amid tight security arrangements.

The remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor