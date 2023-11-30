Rahul, Priyanka were 'dancing' when the nation was worried about tunnel workers: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 30 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing them of “dancing” in Telangana while the whole nation was worried about the safety of the workers trapped in the tunnel in Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event here, the Chief Minister said, “We were all nervous because, since Tuesday morning, there was hope that the rescue efforts may make progress. I had to attend election rallies in Telangana, but I did not go because we were still unsure of the outcome."

“While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were dancing in Telangana, we were anxious the entire day," he said.

Sarma also said that there is no comparison between the current Congress leaders and anybody else, adding that the nation has never witnessed such "insensitive and inhumane leadership".

Taking to his X handle later, Sarma wrote, “Yesterday, as an anxious nation immersed itself in prayers and awaited the safety of our workers from Uttarakhand, the family as usual was indulging in merry-making - singing and dancing. Be it 26/11 or any other solemn occasion - it is always Entertainment First for the Family.”

Sarma also retweeted the video posted by ‘Spirit of Congress’ showing both Rahul and Priyanka clapping and swaying to a song on the Gandhi family.

The Chief Minister said, “We were very worried but we did not display it publicly. The rescue was a massive operation. We thought that since this was ‘New India', we would be able to send the labourers back home.”

“Two Assam sons were also saved from the tunnel. Both of them could be rescued safely and they are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital,” he added.

According to Sarma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi orchestrated the massive rescue effort that included the deployment of state and foreign expertise, machinery, and technology.

“There has never been a mobilisation of this scale in the nation, and we Indians are really proud of it,” he said.

