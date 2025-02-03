Rahul raises China border issue in LS, stirs row with Trump inauguration invite claims

New Delhi, Feb 3 Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on Monday, asserting that the Prime Minister was "forced" to bow before the Constitution after the 2024 general elections victory.

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, "I remember before the elections, all of you (BJP) were saying '400 Paar' and you were saying you would change this (referring to Constitution). And then I was glad to see that the Prime Minister walked in and then was forced to bow his head in front of the Constitution."

"It was a moment of pride for all the Congress people that we had explained to the Prime Minister and to the whole country that no force will dare touch this (holding Constitution in hand)," he said.

The Congress MP said that he was "struggling" during the President's Address as it was a mere "laundry list" of government achievements that failed to address core issues. He then outlined what he called an "alternate vision" for the country, focusing on youth and unemployment.

"The future of this country will be decided by the youth of this country. Anything I say has to be addressed to them, focused on them," he said.

The LoP acknowledged that PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative was a good idea in principle but it failed.

"I am not blaming the Prime Minister because it is not fair to say that he did not try. He tried and conceptually Make in India was a good idea, because the manufacturing went from 15.3 per cent of GDP to 12.6 per cent," he said.

"You can organise consumption and production. Every government since 1990 has done a decent job on consumption. We have, as a country, failed in organising production," the LoP said.

He also accused successive governments, including the Congress-led UPA, of failing to tackle unemployment. "Neither the UPA government nor today's NDA government has given a clear answer to the youth on employment," he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and several BJP MPs objected to his remarks on production and economic failures, but Gandhi continued, emphasizing that India needs to shift focus from consumption to production.

"If we don't, we will run huge deficits, increase inequality, and face serious problems," he warned.

The Congress MP also raised concerns over China, alleging that despite PM Modi's denial, Chinese forces had occupied Indian territory.

"Our armed forces are still holding talks with China over their intrusion. The Prime Minister has denied it, but our Chief of Army Staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory," he claimed.

The LoP further claimed that the Prime Minister "has denied it, and the Army has contradicted the Prime Minister that China is sitting on 4000 sq km of our territory."

"Our Chief of Army Staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory. This is a fact. The reason China is inside our territory is important. The reason China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed. The reason China is sitting inside this country is because India is refusing to produce, and I'm worried that India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese once again. If and when we fight a war with China, we will be fighting with Chinese electric motors, Chinese batteries and Chinese optics, and we will be buying Chinese motors, Chinese optics and Chinese batteries," he added.

He was interrupted during his Lok Sabha speech, with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "You will have to present the evidence of what you are speaking in the House."

Linking the issue to economic dependence on China, he held up his mobile phone, saying, "Even though we claim to make phones in India, this is not true. We assemble them here. All components are made in China. We are paying a tax to China."

Gandhi warned that if India fails to develop its production systems, the country could face dire consequences.

"If and when we fight a war with China, we will be using Chinese motors, Chinese optics, and Chinese batteries against them," he said.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated the demand for a caste census, arguing that OBCs, Dalits, and tribals remain underrepresented in economic and political power structures.

"We conducted a caste survey in Telangana and found that 90 per cent of the population comprises Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and minorities. Yet, none of the largest corporates in this country are owned by them," he said.

Addressing BJP's OBC leaders, he said, "Remember, OBCs make up 50 per cent of the population, but you have no real power. I know you cannot even open your mouth. That is the truth of this country."

Kiren Rijiju objected, pointing out that the Prime Minister himself is from an OBC community, calling Gandhi's remarks "baseless."

The LoP also raised concerns over electoral transparency, alleging irregularities in Maharashtra's voter rolls.

"Between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, 70 lakh new voters were suddenly added. This is equivalent to the entire population of Himachal Pradesh being added to Maharashtra's voter list," he claimed, expressing doubts that the Election Commission would provide answers.

He also questioned the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the panel that selects the Chief Election Commissioner.

"Why was the CJI removed from the committee?... Now, it will be Amit Shah, the Prime Minister and me -- two against one -- what is the point of me going?" he asserted, adding, "These are facts."

Taking a swipe at the foreign policies of the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said, "When we talk to the United States, we should not send our foreign minister to invite our Prime Minister to their coronation. If we had a strong industrial base, the American President would come here to invite our Prime Minister instead."

This remark prompted strong objections from BJP MPs, with Kiren Rijiju calling it an "unverified and serious claim" that misrepresented India's global standing.

At multiple points during the speech, Speaker Om Birla interrupted Rahul Gandhi, demanding evidence for his claims, particularly regarding Chinese incursions and electoral data.

However, the Congress lawmaker remained defiant, asserting that his statements were based on "facts."

