Rahul slams Kejriwal for holding press conferences with Yamuna water bottles, calls it hollow gesture

New Delhi, Jan 30 At a public rally in Badli Assembly Constituency, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a sharp jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of being all talk and no action, particularly regarding the cleaning of the Yamuna river.

Rahul Gandhi reminded the audience that five years ago, Kejriwal had made a bold claim, promising he would drink water from the Yamuna once it was cleaned. However, according to the Congress leader, instead of following through on his promise, Kejriwal is now only holding press conferences with bottles filled with river water.

The Congress MP dismissed this gesture as hollow and a clear indication of Kejriwal's lack of genuine effort.

Rahul Gandhi also shared a video of Yamuna on X in which he said "in the last election, Arvind Kejriwal had promised to take a dip in the Yamuna. Now, Delhi is waiting for him to fulfill that promise".

"Kejriwal ji, now 2025 has arrived. When will you take a dip in the Yamuna? Delhi is waiting!" he wrote in the caption of the video.

At the rally, Rahul Gandhi said: "Kejriwal ji, 5 years ago, you were speaking about drinking Yamuna water, today somebody told me that he is holding press conferences holding bottles carrying Yamuna river, it is hollowness."

In the same breath, the Congress leader emphasised that the issue at hand went beyond mere political blame. He stressed that the Yamuna should be seen not just as a water body, but as a living being that deserves respect.

"We must see the Yamuna not just as a water body, but as a living being. We need to respect it," he said, urging everyone to treat the river with the reverence it deserves.

Rahul Gandhi slammed the AAP government for neglecting the Yamuna and abandoning it to its deteriorating fate. He called for collective action to bring about meaningful change, urging the public to step up where the government has failed.

"When the government has left the Yamuna to fend for itself, we must come together and take steps to change its condition," he said.

He also encouraged the public to actively participate in the movement for Yamuna's restoration.

"If you have any suggestions, please share them with us at this link. We will listen to the voice of India," the former Congress chief concluded, calling for a united effort to revive the Yamuna and protect its future.

He also shared a link inviting suggestions from the public.

