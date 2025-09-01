Rahul-Tejashwi fled Gandhi Maidan after failing to get public support: Nitin Nabin

Patna, Sep 1 Bihar minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin launched a blistering attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav following the conclusion of their Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar on Monday.

While the Opposition has claimed the yatra was a success and received overwhelming support from the people of Bihar, Nabin alleged otherwise.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Nitin Nabin questioned why the final rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan was cancelled if the public was truly behind the movement. “If they had the people’s support, why was the rally at Gandhi Maidan cancelled? They didn’t get the turnout they expected, so Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav ran away from the venue,” he told IANS.

He further claimed that although permission for the rally at Gandhi Maidan was granted, the lack of public enthusiasm forced the leaders to switch to a symbolic procession instead.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, which began from Sasaram, Bihar, covered more than 1,300 km across 20 districts and 110 Assembly constituencies over 14 days.

The yatra concluded on Monday, September 1 with a symbolic "Gandhi to Ambedkar" march from Gandhi Maidan to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Patna.

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, and other leaders of the INDIA bloc participated in the march.

Earlier stages of the yatra also saw participation from the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined the yatra shortly before its conclusion.

While BJP leaders, including Nabin, dismissed the campaign as political drama and an attempt to mislead voters, leaders of the INDIA bloc called it a mass movement.

They asserted that the public support received during the yatra signals a strong desire for change in Bihar. The bloc expressed confidence that this wave would translate into victory in the upcoming elections and pave the way for the return of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government in the state.

