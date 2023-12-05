Rahul to tour Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Vietnam from Dec 8

New Delhi, Dec 5 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be embarking on a trip to Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam from December 8, sources said.

According to party sources, the Congress leader will be embarking on a week-long visit from December 8 and reach Malaysia in his first leg.

He will then reach Brunei on December 10 and participate in several programmes before heading for Singapore on December 11.

On December 13, he will arrive in Indonesia's Jakarta and and after his programmes, he will leave for Vietnam's Hanoi on December 14.

Rahul Gandhi will be returning to India on December 15 night from Vietnam.

Rahul Gandhi has earlier this year toured many countries including Norway, the Netherlands, France, the US, the UK, Belgium and held interaction programmes with the Indian diasporas and also held interactive sessions with the students at the several universities on several topics.

The source said that Indian Overseas Congress will be coordinating for all the programmes of the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi has campaigned extensively in the five states of Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and also visited the holy shrine of Kedarnath earlier this month.

