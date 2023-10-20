Rahul tries his hand at dosa-making in Telangana

Jagtial (Telangana), Oct 20 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tried his hand at making a dosa at a roadside eatery in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Friday.

The Congress MP left Karimnagar for Jagtial as part of 'Vijayabheri Yatra'. He stopped enroute at Nukapally bus stand and went to an eatery and interacted with a person making dosas.

He enquired about the process of making dosa and then tried his hand at making a dosa, much to the surprise of the local people. The MP also asked the dosa maker about his income and the problems faced by him.

The Congress leader also had a chat with passersby and also distributed chocolates among children.

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Telangana for a third day. After a night halt in Karimnagar, he left for Jagtial on Friday morning. He will also be visiting Armoor district as part of the bus yatra before returning to Delhi.

Elections for the 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 30.

