Rahul wishes quick recovery to actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth

New Delhi, Nov 29 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed concern over health condition of actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth and wished him a quick recovery.

In a post on Facebook, Gandhi said: "Deeply concerned to hear about the health condition of actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth.

"I join millions of his fans and followers in sending him best wishes for a quick recovery. My love and support to Shri Vijayakanth’s family, who are passing through this difficult time".

The Tamil actor and politician was admitted to a hospital in the city on Wednesday. Friend and actor Sarath Kumar posted on Twitter that it was part of a routine check-up.

Vijayakanth, who is popularly known as Captain among his fans, is the founder of the DMDK. Earlier, reports in sections of the media had stated that he was admitted to a private hospital following fever and breathlessness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor