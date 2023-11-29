Rahul wishes quick recovery to actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth
New Delhi, Nov 29 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed concern over health condition of actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth and wished him a quick recovery.
In a post on Facebook, Gandhi said: "Deeply concerned to hear about the health condition of actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth.
"I join millions of his fans and followers in sending him best wishes for a quick recovery. My love and support to Shri Vijayakanth’s family, who are passing through this difficult time".
The Tamil actor and politician was admitted to a hospital in the city on Wednesday. Friend and actor Sarath Kumar posted on Twitter that it was part of a routine check-up.
Vijayakanth, who is popularly known as Captain among his fans, is the founder of the DMDK. Earlier, reports in sections of the media had stated that he was admitted to a private hospital following fever and breathlessness.
