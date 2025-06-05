'Rahulji, change the cassette of lies': BJP's Amit Malviya counters attack on economy

New Delhi, June 5 BJP leader Amit Malviya on Thursday dished out economic data and facts to counter Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s claims on an alleged drop in car, two-wheeler and mobile sales and a ‘pressure’ on common people.

“Rahul ji, change the cassette of lies - the country is not running towards 2024, but towards 2047!” said Malviya, in-charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, in a post full of data and figures to buttress the government’s claim on positive performance of the economy.

“CPI in April 2025 is just 3.16 per cent — the lowest in 6 years! Exports reach record $825 billion in FY25; India: The world's fastest growing economy; Defence exports rise 34 times to Rs 23,000 crore and FDI $81 billion — annual growth of 13.7 per cent,” said Malviya in a post on X in Hindi.

Apart from highlighting the record purchasing managers' index (PMI) to showcase the economy’s good health, Malviya said that a record 43 lakh passenger cars have been sold, and the stock market capitalisation has crossed Rs 400 lakh crore.

Earlier, Gandhi, in a post on X, said, “The statistics tell the truth. In the last one year, two-wheeler sales have fallen by 17 per cent and car sales by 8.6 per cent. The mobile market has fallen by 7 per cent.”

“On the other hand, both expenses and debt are constantly increasing: house rent, domestic inflation, education expenses, almost everything is becoming expensive,” he said.

The Congress leader said, “These are not just figures, this is the reality of the economic pressure under which every common Indian is suffering. We need politics that is not about the glitz of events, but about the reality of everyday life - that asks the right questions, understands the situation and responds responsibly”.

“We need an economy that works for every Indian…” wrote Gandhi.

The war of words between the BJP and the Congress came as the Narendra Modi government is celebrating the completion of 11 years in office.

Malviya marked the occasion with a post on X, hailing the government’s performance.

“Today, we celebrate 11 years of inclusive governance and people-centric development under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi — #11YearsOfGaribKalyan, transforming lives at the grassroots,”

“From Jan Dhan to Awas, from MUDRA to Ayushman Bharat — flagship schemes have empowered India’s poorest with financial inclusion, housing, healthcare, and livelihoods. These initiatives have sparked a silent revolution across rural and urban India,” said Malviya.

The in-charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department said, “Digital reforms, social security coverage, and targeted welfare have not only improved living standards but created millions of jobs, expanded credit access, increased women’s participation, and ensured dignity for every citizen.”

