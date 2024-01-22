Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Meghalaya from Assam

Shillong, Jan 22 The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday entered Meghalaya from Assam with a "padyatra" (foot march).

The BJNY crossed into Meghalaya from Morigaon district of Assam on late Monday afternoon.

Soon after entering Meghalaya, Rahul Gandhi and those accompanying him took part in a padyatra close to Nongpoh, the headquarters of Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

Before spending the night at

He is also expected to interact with youths on Tuesday morning along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

