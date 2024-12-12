‘Rail connectivity to Kashmir’: Omar Abdullah highlights potential of J&K’s flowers in global markets

Jammu, Dec 12 J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Department of Floriculture, Parks, and Gardens to review its functioning and discuss strategies to enhance the sector’s potential, an official statement said.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the immense opportunities in the floriculture sector, especially with Kashmir Valley soon to be connected with the rest of the country through railways.

He emphasised the need to leverage this connectivity to market Kashmir’s flowers across India and globally.

“We must engage progressive growers and other stakeholders to fully realise the sector’s potential,” the Chief Minister said.

He further directed the department to plant tulips along Airport Road to enhance the aesthetic appeal and launch ad campaigns to attract more tourists to Srinagar’s iconic Tulip Garden.

Earlier, the Commissioner Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the department’s functioning, highlighting achievements and ongoing projects.

Key milestones and initiatives discussed included, Tulip Show 2024 in which a record 1.7 million tulips of 72 varieties were planted, attracting 4.46 lakh tourists in March 2024.

The meeting also discussed significant developments in the floriculture sector, including the establishment of ornamental cherry tree gardens (Sakura) and the creation of a Tulip Garden in Sanasar.

The establishment of peony and rose gardens at Pahalgam was also highlighted, alongside progress in the process of enlisting six historic Mughal Gardens as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Discussions further focused on various ongoing and upcoming projects aimed at the modernisation and enhancement of the region’s parks and gardens.

These included the upgradation of Bagh-e-Bahu Garden and the establishment of Bour Camp Garden in Jammu.

Other projects discussed were the development of chrysanthemum plantations at Udhampur, the upgradation of Badamwari, and the establishment of the Dara Shikoh Garden.

The creation of theme gardens at Gulmarg, the development of floriculture nurseries, and the establishment of a model flower centre in Jammu were also deliberated.

Additionally, plans for an amphitheatre and beautification projects at Bagh-e-Bahu were reviewed.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of modernising and mechanising garden maintenance to enhance efficiency while optimising resources and generating revenue. He urged the department to prioritise initiatives that boost the tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir while preserving the region’s rich natural heritage.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for modernisation and mechanisation of garden maintenance, resource optimisation, and revenue generation.

He urged the department to focus on projects that enhance the tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir while preserving its natural heritage.

