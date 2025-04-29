Rail official in Telangana booked by CBI for taking bribe from new recruits

New Delhi, April 29 The CBI has registered a case against a railway official for collecting thousands of rupees in bribes from candidates selected for appointment as traffic inspectors and chief controllers at the South Central Railway office in Telangana’s Secunderabad, an official said on Tuesday.

It was alleged that Syed Munvar Basha received bribes totalling Rs 1.25 lakh in his son’s bank account by way of UPI transfers from four candidates and Rs 40,000 in cash during July-August 2023 from one candidate.

Between January 2022 and October 2023, the bank accounts of Basha and his son were credited with Rs 31.62 lakh, which were beyond the known sources of his income, said the CBI.

The CBI filed the case against Basha after the vigilance department conducted a preventive check on receiving a complaint and finding substance in allegations against him.

When the vigilance officials scrutinised files relating to selection of candidates, it found that Basha received amounts totalling Rs 30,000 from Koyyada Sajith Goud on August 28 and 31, 2023; Rs 25,000 from U. Dinesh on August 30 and 31, 2021 and Rs 20,000 from Salivendra Sandeep on August 27 and 30, 2023; Rs 50,000 from Gadekari Sekhar on August 28 and 30, through UPI in mobile phone in his son Shaik Saneer Hussain’s SBI account.

The vigilance probe also confirmed that Basha got Rs 20,000 twice from Naresh Kummara.

Searches were conducted by CBI at the premises of the accused at two places in Solapur and in Hyderabad and Guntakal, which led to the recovery of some incriminating documents, said an official.

Before filing the FIR against Basha, the CBI’s preliminary report said, “The above facts prima facie constitute offences punishable under section 120-B IPC and 61(2) BNS, 2023 and under section 7(a) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 by Basha and unknown public servants.”

The CBI had got the Telangana government’s nod to proceed against Basha on March 25, 2025.

