Rail Roko Protest: Farmers to Stage Three-Hour Blockade in Punjab on December 18

Farmers, led by Sarwan Singh Pandher, have called for a 'Rail Roko' protest in Punjab on Wednesday, which will last for three hours, starting from 12 noon. Pandher urged the people of Punjab to join the protest as part of the ongoing demonstration.

Tomorrow we will conduct Rail Roko in Punjab; I urge everyone to stop railways from 12 to 3 PM. Further urging widespread support for the farmers' protests, Pandher said, "Support farmers' protests more and more. The Punjabis need to fight as one." He criticized the central government for failing to address the issue, stating, "All unions are trying to protest in a unified manner. Our protest is not against the state government."

When asked about Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike, Pandher said that the Dallewal's health condition is critical. "Dallewal's condition is critical; if anything happens, then the central government will be responsible for it," Pandher cautioned. Reportedly, the ongoing farmer protests have entered their 309th day.



