Railway Board approves Rs 244.77cr for wagon workshop in Odisha's Kantabanji

Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 The Railway Board has approved Rs 244.77 crore for the establishment of Wagon Periodic Overhauling (PoH) facility at Kantabanji in Balangir district of Odisha.

A detailed Project Report (DPR) in this regard was submitted in September 2023.

"This decision comes in response to the fervent demands of the local people, including public representatives, who have long advocated for such a facility in the region," East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said in a statement on Wednesday.

Recognising the need for such a workshop in the region, Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier assured the local people to take steps for fulfilling their demand regarding the wagon workshop.

The ECoR also stated that the proposed Wagon PoH workshop, with a capacity for 200 wagons, will be set up on the vacant land available with Railways at Kantabanji.

It also stated that this workshop will increase the freight traffic in this region, regular overhauling of Wagons will ensure safe train operations.

