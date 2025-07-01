Railway fare hike 'anti-people', against common man's interests: Mayawati

Lucknow, July 1 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Tuesday strongly criticised the Central Government’s decision to hike railway fares, terming it 'anti-people' and against the interests of the common man.

In a statement, Mayawati said that a vast section of the country’s population is already grappling with poverty, unemployment, rising inflation, and a steady decline in income.

“In such circumstances, the decision to increase railway fares appears to be driven by commercial considerations, rather than the welfare-oriented spirit enshrined in the Constitution,” she said.

Drawing a parallel with the Goods and Services Tax (GST), she added, “Just like GST, the burden of 'Nation First' is being unfairly shifted onto the shoulders of the common people through increased rail tariffs.”

Mayawati urged the Central Government to reconsider the fare hike, highlighting that rail travel is not a luxury for millions of poor Indians, but a necessity for survival and employment.

“For migrant workers, rail travel is not tourism -- it is a compulsion. The government must view their plight with sympathy and sensitivity, not through a commercial lens,” she said.

Citing data, the BSP chief claimed that around 95 crore people are now beneficiaries of one or more government schemes, representing 64.3 per cent of the population in 2025, up from 22 per cent in 2016.

“This is not a matter of celebration -- it is a warning signal. It indicates a serious decline in the country’s economic self-reliance,” she warned.

Mayawati also voiced her concern over policies being implemented in the name of controlling vehicular pollution, particularly in Delhi and other urban centres.

She alleged that these measures were being used to harass the poor and middle-class segments of society.

“Rather than merely enforcing regulations, the government must formulate a systematic policy to safeguard the livelihood of crores dependent on the transport sector,” she said.

Criticising the BJP-led Delhi government, Mayawati condemned the eviction of migrants from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal without any rehabilitation plan.

“Such displacement without alternatives is not only anti-people, but also shameful,” she said, adding, “The courts have not banned rehabilitation before eviction; it is the government’s duty to act with compassion and responsibility.”

Turning to the power crisis in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said that electricity shortages were severely affecting both small businesses and household consumers. She blamed privatisation policies for the failure to ensure adequate power supply and demanded immediate corrective measures.

“The persistent electricity crisis reflects the government’s inability to meet the basic needs of the people,” she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor