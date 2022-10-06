Railway gateman killed by siblings over money in UP

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 6 The mutilated body of a 33-year-old railway gateman has been recovered from a house in village Bhamora under the jurisdiction of Neuria police circle.

The gateman Kamlesh Yadav was killed with sharp-edged weapons by his three siblings and their wives over a monetary dispute.

Police had lodged an FIR under IPC section 364 (kidnapping to murder) and arrested four of the six named accused, including three women. Two of the accused are on the run, said police.

According to police reports, Kamlesh had left home for the market along with the key accused Deendayal, 35, on October 3 to buy medicine, after which he did not return.

Additional SP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said the victim was posted at Bhamora crossing and on his recommendation, Deendayal was engaged as a tractor driver.

Deendayal's payment of Rs 36,000 had been made to Kamlesh, but he did not give it to Deendayal despite multiple reminders.

On Oct 3, Deendayal took Yadav to his home and offered him liquor. After Yadav became drunk, the six accused murdered him and buried his body in their house, the ASP said.

The body has been sent for post mortem.

