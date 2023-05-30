Railway police arrest man who threatened to blow up Patna station

Patna, May 30 A man who made a threatening call to blow up Patna Junction railway station was arrested from Saharsa district on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Rajesh Kumar Ranjan, a resident of Saur Bazar, Saharsa. He had left his job in the CRPF and was working in a hardware shop in Saharsa.

"We have arrested the accused with the help of Saharsa police. The accused has confessed to the crime. He claimed that he was angry over his wife having extramarital affairs with two persons Deep Shankar Paswan of Muzaffarpur and Chand Kishore of Jalalgarh Purnea district," said Amritendu Shekher Thakur, SP of Railway Patna.

"The accused said that his wife Pooja Kumar was having an affair with Deep Shankar Paswan but her family members forced her to marry him. After the marriage, she did not break off her relationship. Paswan had purchased a SIM card in his name and given it to Pooja to talk to him. The accused said that she also developed an extramarital affair with Chand Kishore and interacted with the two over the phone," Thakur said.

"On Monday, Rajesh Ranjan became angry with Pooja over her extramarital affairs and in a fit of rage, he took her phone and contacted PCR Patna. He threatened to blow up Patna Junction," Thakur added.

"The PCR of Patna received the threatening call at 10.51 p.m. on Monday night. We immediately constituted a team with technical experts and traced the location of the phone to Saharsa. We contacted the Saharsa police and the SP of Saharsa set up a team headed by DSP Santosh Kumar. When our team reached Saharsa, we jointly raided the house of the accused and arrested him around 4 a.m. on Tuesday," said Thakur.

