Railway Protection Force to honour martyrs at National Police Memorial in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 27 Railway Protection Force (RPF) will hold a day-long function in honor of the memory of martyrs at the National Police Memorial (NPM) in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri on October 28.

The ceremony will commence with families of martyrs visiting the NPM along with the families of force personnel and school children, who will offer floral tribute to the martyrs. They will also visit the Museum at NPM.

Director General, RPF, Manoj Yadava will honor and felicitate the families of the martyrs which will be followed by a band display to honour the martyrs.

After the retreat ceremony, a short film will be screened depicting the heroics of police personnel including RPF in serving the nation and its citizens.

RPF personnel will pay tribute to more than one thousand officers and soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in the past which includes 13 RPF personnel who sacrificed their lives at the altar of duty last year.

At least 36,250 police personnel in the past while 188 police personnel in 2022 sacrificed their lives including the martyrs of RPF also.

RPF is a dedicated security force entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding Indian Railways and its passengers.

In the recent years, RPF has undertaken missions to save lives, assist those in need and also combat human trafficking and drug smuggling.

RPF personnel have received 3 President's Gallantry Medals, 19 Police Gallantry Medals, 93 President's Police Medals, 927 Police Medals, and 20 Jeevan Raksha Medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor