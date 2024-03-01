Railway Strike Threat: Services To Be Disrupted From May 1 Over Old Pension Scheme Demand

A coalition of railway employee and worker unions, united as the Joint Forum For Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS), has issued a warning to halt nationwide train services starting May 1 if their demand for the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme is not addressed.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, Convener of JFROPS, expressed dissatisfaction with the government's lack of commitment to their demand for the restoration of the 'Defined Guaranteed Old Pension Scheme' over the 'New Pension Scheme.' Mishra emphasized that with no viable alternatives left, direct action becomes necessary.

Mishra, who is also General Secretary of All India Railwaymen’s Federation, added, Representatives of various federations under JFROPS have jointly consented that we will officially serve a notice to the Railway Ministry on March 19, informing them about the proposed countrywide strike and disruption of all train services from May 1, 2024 i.e. on International Labour Day. According to Mishra, several unions of other government employees, who are also part of JFROPS, will also go on strike along with railway workers.

According to a press release from JFROPS, it stated, "All constituent organizations are urged to take necessary measures and prepare to serve strike notices to their respective administrations in a suitable manner." Mishra emphasized that while the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was beneficial for workers, the New Pension Scheme does not adequately address the welfare of employees.