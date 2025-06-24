Railway Ticket Price Hike: Indian Railways to Revise Passenger Fares From July 1; Check New Ticket Rates and Tatkal Booking Rules

How Much Will Train Tickets Cost After July 1?: Train travel in India will get slightly costlier from July 1 as Indian Railways is set to revise passenger fares for the first time in several years. The Indian Railways announced new rules for Tatkal ticket booking which will require Aadhaar verification. According to the reports, the fares for non-AC Mail and Express trains will rise by 1 paisa per kilometre. AC class passengers will pay 2 paise more per kilometre. There will be no change in fares for second-class travel up to 500 kilometres. For distances above 500 kilometres in second class, the fare will increase by only half a paisa per kilometre. For example, a 600-kilometre journey will cost only 50 paise more than before. Monthly season tickets will remain unaffected.

News Tatkal Booking Rules

From July 1, Aadhaar card verification will be mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets. Passengers will not be able to book Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website or mobile app unless their Aadhaar is linked with the account.

On June 10, the Railway Ministry issued an order to ensure that the benefits of the Tatkal scheme reach genuine passengers. From July 15, verification will also require a One Time Password sent to the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card.

Officials said this process will help confirm the identity of passengers and prevent misuse of the Tatkal scheme. Regular travellers are advised to link their Aadhaar card with their IRCTC account before the new rules take effect.

