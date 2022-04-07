Railway to start door to door parcel delivery service across country

Indian Railways will now offer door-to-door delivery of parcels across the country. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the railways would now try its hand in the field of parcels. This will also speed up the parcel sector. Meanwhile, a pilot project has been launched. India Post and a joint parcel product (JPP) of Indian Railways is being developed, which will provide first-mile and last-mile connectivity through the postal department and intermediate connectivity from station to station through rail. JPP aims to target the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets by providing complete parcel handling solutions. This means picking up the parcel from the premises of the sender, the railways will now be responsible for booking and delivering to the recipient.

Pilot Project Launched

A joint parcel product has been launched by Indian Railways and India Post on the basis of a pilot project. The first pilot project service from Surat to Varanasi started on 31st March 2022.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that there would be communication between the stations from one station to another. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the objective of JPP was to establish business-to-business and business-to-customer contact by providing complete parcel services. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that this would include the service of picking up, booking and then delivering parcels from the premises of the sender.