Railway witnessed extraordinary growth under PM Modi’s leadership: MP CM

Bhopal, May 14 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that the railway sector has witnessed extraordinary progress in the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said that multiple components of modern trains like the Metro and Vande Bharat are manufactured within the country, and various companies in this field have represented some of the finest examples for the ‘Made in India’ mission.

Yadav made these remarks during his visit to the BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) workshop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. BEML will also manufacture rolling stock and metro coaches in Madhya Pradesh.

He added that the ties between Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will grow stronger, and new avenues for mutual development will be explored.

During his visit, the Chief Minister handed over the land allotment letter for setting up BEML’s new rolling stock manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, which is located adjacent to Bhopal.

Terming the establishment of BEML's unit in Madhya Pradesh as an unprecedented initiative, Yadav said that setting up a metro and rail coach manufacturing unit is a significant step toward the inclusive and sustainable development of the state.

"It will strengthen the industrial ecosystem of both the state and the nation. It will also open new opportunities for employment and enterprise for youths," Chief Minister Yadav said.

He further stated that the state government has approved the allotment of 60.63 hectares of land for the proposed unit, which will manufacture rolling stock and metro coaches for major railway and urban transport projects.

In its initial phase, the unit will focus on manufacturing stainless steel car body coaches, with plans to expand capabilities in the future.

The plant will be equipped with modern infrastructure, designed not only to meet domestic requirements but also to cater to global market demand.

The project will be implemented in a phased manner, ensuring strategic and sustainable operations.

