Railways Approves 4 Major Projects, Will Enhance Key Corridors: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Tuesday the approval of four major railway projects, covering 18 districts across four states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, to expand the existing Indian Railways network by approximately 894 km, an official statement said. The Union Minister also stated that several upcoming projects are in the works to strengthen these critical corridors, thereby improving both passenger and freight movement throughout the country.

Speaking on the initiatives, Vaishnaw said, "4 major projects of railways have been approved today... We have 7 corridors that carry 41 per cent of the railway traffic... These 7 corridors carry 41 per cent of cargo and 41 per cent of passengers. There are many upcoming projects which will strengthen these corridors... Wardha-Bhusawal is a 2-line section, today the 3rd & 4th lines have been introduced... This corridor connects the 6 states of the nation... It is a 314 km long project with an estimated investment of Rs 9,197 crore... 4 important bridges, 72 major bridges and 537 minor bridges will be built in this project..."

Vaishnaw further added that various bridges and tunnels would be built in this project. "The other project is Gondia-Dongargarh, which already has 3 lines; today the 4th line has been approved... It will connect Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra... It is an 84 km long project with an estimated investment of Rs 2,223 crore... Various bridges and tunnels will be built in this project. With this project, around 23 Cr kg of carbon dioxide will be saved every year..." Vaishnaw said.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved four major multitracking projects of the Ministry of Railways at an estimated cost of Rs 24,634 crore, a release said. These projects include Wardha - Bhusawal - 3rd and 4th line - 314 kilometres (km) (Maharashtra); Gondia - Dongargarh - 4th line - 84 km (Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh); Vadodara - Ratlam - 3rd and 4th line - 259 km (Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh); and Itarsi - Bhopal - Bina 4th line - 237 km. (Madhya Pradesh) According to an official release, the approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,633 villages, with a population of approximately 85.84 lakh, and two Aspirational Districts (Vidisha and Rajnandgaon).

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, leading to improved operational efficiency and enhanced service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India, which aims to make the people of the region "Atmanirbhar" through comprehensive development in the area, thereby enhancing their employment/self-employment opportunities. The projects are planned in accordance with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multimodal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services. The project section also provides rail connectivity to prominent destinations, such as Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, the Rock Shelter of Bhimbetka, Hazara Falls, and Nawegaon National Park, attracting tourists from across the country.

This is an essential route for the transportation of commodities such as coal, containers, cement, fly ash, food grain, steel, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 78 MTPA (million tonnes per annum). The railways, being an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics costs for the country. This will reduce oil imports (28 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (139 crore kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of six crore trees, a release said.