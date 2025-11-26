Railways celebrates Constitution Day with preamble reading and pledge

New Delhi, Nov 26 On the occasion of Constitution Day on Wednesday, a special ceremony was organised at the Railway Board Headquarters, Rail Bhawan, New Delhi where Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, along with senior officials and employees, recited the Preamble to the Constitution.

The participants also pledged to uphold the Constitution’s fundamental ideals and to preserve the unity and integrity of the nation.

In addition to the physical event, emphasis was also laid on celebrating Constitution Day through digital means. Officers and employees were encouraged to participate in an online quiz on Constitutional Democracy via the “MyGov.in” and “constitution75.com” websites. They were also urged to read the Preamble online and obtain a certificate.

Similar commemorative programmes were organised across other railway zones and divisions. Central Railway observed Constitution Day at the CSMT Heritage Headquarters, where Prateek Goswami, Additional General Manager, led the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution in the building foyer with active participation from officers and staff.

East Coast Railway celebrated Constitution Day with great solemnity, where General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal led the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution.

Constitution Day was observed at West Railway, where General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta, together with officers and staff, read the Preamble.

Similarly, West Central Railway officers and staff, along with General Manager Shobhana Bandhopadhyay, North Central Railway across Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra divisions, where officers and staff, under the chairmanship of the Divisional Railway Managers and South Western Railway at Rail Soudha, Hubballi, where General Manager Mukul Saran Mathur collectively read the Preamble to the Constitution and took the pledge, reaffirming their commitment to its values.

On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution. To commemorate this historic occasion, the Government of India declared 26 November as Constitution Day in 2015. Since then, the day has been observed every year to honour this sacred document. This observance by the Railway Board reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to the nation’s democratic values and constitutional ethics.

