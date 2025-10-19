Railways Cracks Down on Misleading Social Media Content During Festive Rush

In light of the ongoing festive season, the Railway authorities have initiated strict measures against the circulation of misleading or outdated content on social media platforms. Several handles have reportedly shared old videos and false information, causing unnecessary confusion and panic among passengers.

According to Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, over 20 social media accounts have been identified for spreading such content, and the process of registering FIRs against them is already underway. To counteract the spread of misinformation, a 24/7 social media monitoring system has been activated to closely track and act against such activities.

The Railways has urged social media users to avoid sharing unverified videos or claims related to station crowds or service disruptions. Passengers are encouraged to rely solely on official communication from the Ministry of Railways, available through its verified accounts on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube via the handle @RailMinIndia.

Nila emphasized the importance of responsible online behavior, especially during high-traffic travel periods, to ensure public safety and maintain order at railway stations.