Railways operating 1,700 spl trains to handle festive rush

New Delhi, Nov 11 To cater to the huge rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways is operating 1,700 special trains, a source has said.

The special trains would make space for at least 26 lakh berths for the convenience of passengers, the Railway Ministry source said.

A massive rush is witnessed during Diwali and Chhath Puja in north India.

