Railways operating 1,700 spl trains to handle festive rush
By IANS | Published: November 11, 2023 12:04 AM2023-11-11T00:04:04+5:302023-11-11T00:05:03+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 11 To cater to the huge rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways is operating 1,700 special trains, a source has said.
The special trains would make space for at least 26 lakh berths for the convenience of passengers, the Railway Ministry source said.
A massive rush is witnessed during Diwali and Chhath Puja in north India.
