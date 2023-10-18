Railways rescued 895 children in Sep under Operation 'Nanhe Farishtey'

New Delhi, Oct 18 The Railways on Wednesday said that in September the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 895 children, including 573 boys and 322 girls under Operation ‘Nanhe Faristey’.

In a statement, the railway ministry said that the RPF plays an important role in reuniting the children lost or separated due to several reasons from their family.

“In this regard, operation ‘Nanhe Faristey’ was launched on Indian Railways and under this drive, more than 895 children (boys 573 and girl 322) in need of care and protection who came in contact with Indian Railways in the month of September 2023 were rescued and handed over to the concerned authorities before being restored to their families,” the ministry said.

It also said that 29 persons were rescued from the clutches of traffickers with the arrest of 14 traffickers

It also said that the alert RPF personnel saved lives of 265 passengers at platforms and railway tracks as part of ‘Operation Jeevanraksha’.

The Railways said that in its drive against touts, 405 were arrested and future tickets valued Rs 36.43 lakh seized under ‘Operation Uplabdh’. The Railways even arrested 70 people along with seizure of NDPS valued at Rs 2.65 crore under ‘Operation Narcos’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor