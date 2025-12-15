Railways sanctions final location survey for new line to link industrial complex in Tripura

Guwahati/Agartala, Dec 15 The Railways Ministry has accorded sanction for conducting a final location survey for the construction of a new railway line in Tripura to connect the Bodhjungnagar Industrial Complex, a move aimed at boosting trade and industrial growth in the state, officials said on Monday.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the Railways Ministry has accorded sanction for conducting a final location survey for the construction of a new line between Jirania rail yard and Bodhjungnagar Industrial complex, covering a length of 14 km at an estimated cost of Rs 42 lakh.

He said that the newly proposed section lies in the West Tripura district. This approval marks an important step toward strengthening railway infrastructure and enhancing industrial activities in Tripura, the CPRO said.

Bodhjungnagar is a significant industrial and commercial hub located in the West Tripura district, which is the main area of the state’s eight districts. Sharma said that this area has been developed for resource-based industries, especially those related to rubber, bamboo and food processing.

The newly proposed Jirania-Bodhjungnagar section will provide a vital rail corridor for the transportation of industrial products, thereby providing significant benefits to the people of Tripura, including traders, he said. According to the NFR official, the sanctioned survey will help in promoting further industrial development work in the nearby districts, also, thereby boosting the local economy.

The project is expected to improve railway connectivity, enable smoother train operations, strengthen local supply chains and support economic growth across the region, he stated.

The CPRO said that the final location survey will cover a detailed examination of geographical features, proposed bridges, soil conditions and other engineering aspects.

Based on these findings, a comprehensive report will be prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Railways for further consideration and approval, he said. This survey forms a vital preparatory stage for the planned new line work.

Meanwhile, government-owned Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) has developed Bodhjungnagar Industrial complex over an area of land measuring 535.73 acres at Bodhjungnagar in West Tripura District.

The infrastructure at Bodhjungnagar Industrial Complex includes growth centre, Rubber Park, Bamboo Park, Food Park and Export Promotion Industrial Park and a large number of various private industrial units.

