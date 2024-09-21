Rain brings brief respite from scorching heat in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 21 Assam experienced a brief respite from the scorching heat on Saturday with light rain lashing the state.

Assam has been facing extreme heat conditions this week with the mercury soaring to as high as 39 degrees Celsius in different places.

The situation has changed the school timing in several districts with classes starting from 7.30 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. Moreover, the District Commissioners have issued notice for not continuing classes after 12.30 p.m.

It was also advised that the morning assembly should not be conducted in the open space, rather it must be arranged within the classroom.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, Sanjay Shaw said: "In the current month, Guwahati recorded 38 degrees Celsius for at least three days (on September 7, 19 and 20.)

In September, last year, Assam faced a similar weather condition when the mercury reached 38.2 degrees Celsius in Guwahati."

In fact, as per the weather department data, the state faced severe heat conditions in September in the last decade.

"Since 2014, September witnessed extreme heat conditions in the state. In September 2014, Guwahati recorded the highest temperature at 36.4 degrees Celsius. It maintained the same trend this year with some increase in the highest temperature. In 2022, the highest temperature was recorded as 37 degrees Celsius," Shaw added.

The all-time high record temperature for Guwahati is 38.2 degrees Celsius which was witnessed in September last year.

In September 2024, Silchar town recorded the highest temperature in Assam with the mercury settling at 38.8 degrees Celsius on the 7th of this month. Other towns Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Jorhat, Tezpur, and North Lakhimpur recorded higher temperatures.

The Met Department has forecast that the temperature will drop as the state may experience light to moderate rain in several places.

