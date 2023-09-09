Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Delhi, min temperature dips

New Delhi, Sep 9 In a refreshing turn of events, Delhi received a fresh spell of rain on Saturday morning, bringing a respite from the scorching heat and dipping the minimum temperature

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national Capital on Saturday settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky with very light rain.

However, the maximum temperature expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the forecasts from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi, the national capital can anticipate a continuation of this relief with the likelihood of light rain expected in the late morning hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

